Pest experts now offering live bee removal service

Louchlan Deeming with rescued honeybees

PGH Beegone Solihull Redditch is part of the PGH Beegone franchise.

It was started last month by former chef and restaurant manager Louchlan Deeming from Kings Norton, Birmingham.

His first bee customer is in the Black Country, where he was called in by the Salvation Army in Merton Close, Oldbury, on Thursday.

Mr Deming says he is specialising in solving pest problems that others can’t handle.

He is also carrying out rodent treatment visits at a farm in Belbroughton, near Stourbridge, and is confident that his approach will rid his customer of the problem for good.

“At PGH Beegone we pride ourselves on our environmentally-friendly approach to pest control, by employing preventative measures we ensure the pests cannot get back into the area, therefore reducing overall pesticide use. We tackle a wide range of pests from insects, to rodents, to birds and larger animals too and all are treated with respect.

“Our environmental credentials are important to us – that’s why the live bee removal is a huge part of what we do – we are experts in removing honeybees and their combs from hard-to-reach areas such as wall cavities and roof spaces. We rehome the honeybees with local keepers which is fundamental to the preservation of our ecosystem. It really is an exciting business and I can’t wait to develop it.”