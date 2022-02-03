Former Carillion auditors face £1.3bn legal claim over role at Wolverhampton firm

The former Carillion headquarters in Salop Street

The Wolverhampton-based construction and outsourcing giant collapsed four years ago owing close to £7bn.

Its compulsory liquidation threatened thousands of jobs and forced the government to ensure the continuation of services, including the delivery of school meals, maintenance of hospitals and management of prisons. Creditors and shareholders were also left out of pocket.

KPMG was paid £29m to audit Carillion, which employed 43,000 people – 18,000 in the UK, over 19 years and signed off on the company’s accounts nine months before its demise.

The Official Receiver, which acted as liquidator for Carillion, has filed the £1.3bn civil claim for audit negligence against KPMG on behalf of Carillion’s creditors, claiming the firm failed to spot misstatements in the outsourcing group’s accounts.

It is trying to recover as much money as possible for creditors.

KPMG issued a statement saying: “We believe this claim is without merit and we will robustly defend the case. Responsibility for the failure of Carillion lies solely with the company’s board and management, who set the strategy and ran the business.”

KPMG revealed this week that it has increased a provision to cover potential future costs related to its work with Carillion, including possible regulatory fines, from £92 million to £144m.

The claim focuses on the value of major long-term construction contracts, which were not properly accounted for in 2014, 2015 or 2016, resulting in misstatements in excess of £800 million within Carillion’s financial statements according to the Official Receiver.

These include construction projects valued in the tens or hundreds of millions of pounds, including the Royal Liverpool Hospital, the Southmead Hospital redevelopment, the Aberdeen ring road, significant works at Gatwick and Stansted airports, and other major projects in the UK and overseas.

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: “Following extensive investigations looking into the causes of Carillion’s liquidation, the Official Receiver has submitted a claim to the High Court concerning KPMG’s role as auditor for the company’s accounts.

“The Official Receiver has taken this action in the interests of creditors who lost substantially in the liquidation.

“The decision is based on legal advice, which is that KPMG is answerable to Carillion’s creditors for losses that have been caused.”

Separately, the Financial Reporting Council has been investigating KPMG’s auditing of Carillion between 2014 and its collapse in January 2018.