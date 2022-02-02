£105m investment to deliver 750 homes across the West Midlands

Persimmon Homes Central, based in Telford, will deliver 758 homes – including 159 affordable properties – at new developments opening in Birmingham, Coventry and Rugby during the first half of this year.

Nick Wilkins, technical director at Birmingham-based Persimmon Central, said: “The collective achievement of our land and planning team in getting these deals over the line is fantastic, and demonstrates our commitment to continued investment across our region.”

In Birmingham, work is underway at the former Nock brick works in Erdington to build a development of 187 new homes made up of two-bed apartments, two and three-bed semi-detached and terraced houses, and three and four-bed detached properties.

Holly Fields represents a total investment of more than £25m and will include 19 affordable properties. The first homes are expected to be released for sale at the end of March.

The third and final phase at Persimmon’s Coton Park development in Rugby, representing an investment of £32m.

Whitmore Place on Holbrook Lane in Coventry is a development of 347 homes on the site of a former factory operated by Meggitt plc and represents an investment of more than £48m.