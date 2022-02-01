Sutton Coldfield BID team commences third term with call for 'belief, confidence and custom'

Councillor Simon Ward and Keith Ward. Picture: Paul Thomas Photographic

The Sutton Coldfield Town Centre BID has commenced its third term, with a focus on ‘investing in Sutton’ and working to deliver the Masterplan with Birmingham City Council and Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council.

Businesses across Sutton Coldfield Town Centre voted in favour of renewing their status as a Business Improvement District (BID).

Businesses with a rateable value of £7,500 or above will pay a levy based upon their rateable value, creating a collective fund of more than £1.3 million to spend over the next five years.

This positive result during November last year, followed several months of planning, in-depth interviews, surveys and a month-long ballot in which hundreds of businesses in the area were asked to vote on the proposals.

The successful campaign was spearheaded and driven by the BID’s Board of business representatives from across the town, supported by pfbb UK, who develop and deliver Business Improvement Districts across the country.

Now, Keith Ward, Town Councillor and SCTC BID Board Member, has said: “It’s time to begin investing in Sutton Coldfield town centre, not only by working in collaboration with the Town Council and Birmingham City Council in delivering the proposed Masterplanbut we are asking Sutton residents to invest their belief, confidence and custom back into our Royal town.

"Everyone can make a change in how the town is represented to visitors as well as potential business investors.

“There’s no denying shopping, living and work habits and trends have changed in the last few years and these are challenging times for retailers across the country.

"But the town is currently in the process of change and the Town Centre Masterplan is testimony to the commitment to take the town into the future.”

Angela Henderson, manager of the Gracechurch Shopping Centre and Chair of the BID, added: "We will be working with SCTC BID to help to promote the Masterplan over the next few years.

"We are currently going through a period of change like many towns, but we still regard Sutton Coldfield as a strong diverse town with a strong business community and a loyal customer base.

“The BID will be the voice of business lobbying on topics which affect businesses. The overall aim will be to ensure that businesses are listened to and promoted alongside ensuring the town remains relevant and flexible in an ever-changing environment. We look forward to keeping businesses up to date on what is happening during each step of the Masterplan.”

Councillor Simon Ward, leader of Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council and Chairman of the Town Centre Regeneration Partnership, said the BID plays an important role with its practical support for businesses but also as an authoritative voice for business locally.

"The Town Council values its partnership with the BID not only on the Masterplan, but across so many other important projects,” he said.

And David Pears, City Councillor for Trinity Ward, said: “We are working with all interested parties to keep businesses open and to reduce the number of vacant units even during future development stages. We need to keep the town vibrant and a viable shopping centre with a choice of retailers cafes and leisure related businesses.”

The new BID’s Business Plan is to create a vibrant town centre with a unique sense of identity and promote its business, cultural and leisure offer locally and regionally.

It's second objective is to enable visitors and people working in the town centre to have a positive experience and feel safe, secure and comfortable.