Birmingham to China air links set to be restored

Andy Street and James Wong with the dragon in Birmingham

The issue was raised when he launched the colourful Chinese New Year celebrations in Centenary Square, Westside, Birmingham on Tuesday morning.

The mayor was speaking about the importance of trading links between the West Midlands and China when he was asked if there was any news about air links between Birmingham and China.

“I was out in Shanghai just before the pandemic pressing the case and it was looking promising. At the moment, of course, ‘no’ is the short answer, but as we recover it will be back on the list," said Mr Street.

The pledge came after he had launched a traditional lion dance outside The Library of Birmingham at 8.30am. The dance went on to visit other parts of the city centre and beyond.

The special celebrations have been organised by James Wong, chairman of Birmingham’s Chinese Festival Committee and managing director of the city’s Chung Ying Restaurant.

“The Year of the Tiger signifies strength, fearlessness and bravery, and if you think of what we’ve been through in the last two years it couldn’t be more timely," added Mr Street.

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, said: “We were honoured to host the launch of these Chinese New Year celebrations and – as always – were keen to press Mayor Street on future plans for the city at the same time.