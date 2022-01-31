£3 million industrial units planned at Walsall site

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 30/11/12 A look around the new Intergrated Community Equipment Store(ICES), based at Electrum Point, Forge Road, Willenhall.Service manager Keith Sammonds in the huge warehouse area.

The application by New Street LLP is for three buildings constructed on land at the rear of Electrium Point, off Forge Road, in Willenhall.

The open grassland site, which is undeveloped, is currently used for temporary storage and car parking.

It comprises two parcels of land covering an area of almost 3.5 hectares – the eastern part is hardstanding and scrubland, while the western part is occupied by a lorry park.

If approved by Walsall Council, the development would involve the part demolition of existing office floorspace and a separate storage unit, and the closing of existing vehicle access from Forge Road.

The existing internal access road would be upgraded and the area would be landscaped.

The plan is for two of the three units to be arranged in a single terrace on the western boundary of the site while the third, larger, unit would be sited on the eastern boundary.

Each unit would have its own service area and parking forecourt at the front.

A letter from Simply Planning Ltd on behalf of the applicant says: “The planning application is submitted on a speculative basis with the final tenant mix to be confirmed. The scheme is fully funded, costed and deliverable.

“The key benefits of the proposal include an investment of £3 million, the creation of additional jobs and a development that wholly accords with the Statutory Development Plan. The proposal will result in the delivery of economic generating uses through the development of an underutilised, yet established, employment site.

“The proposals are grounded in commercial reality and there is an evidenced need for further commercial floorspace at this location.”

A decision is expected to be made on the application by Walsall Council by March 23.

More public notices published by councils:

Pedestrians are prohibited from walking along a section of road until the summer.

Wolverhampton City Council has made the order to enable development work to take place.

The order relates to the area between Chem Road/Chestom Road and Coronation Road in Bilston. A diversion route is in place and the work is due to be finished by Friday, June 24.

Part of a road has been temporarily closed to traffic to enable the replacement of gas mains.

Vehicles are prohibited from travelling in Wightwick Bank, between its junctions with Perton Brook Vale and Wightwick Grove, in Wolverhampton, until February 11. A diversion is in place along Bridgnorth Road, The Holloway, Church Road, School Road and Mill Lane.

Traffic is to be banned from part of a road next week to enable repair works by South Staffordshire Water.

The order, by Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council, will bar vehicles from Caldmore Road between its junctions with Dudley Street and Glebe Street in Walsall.