Cannock Chase Aldi decision is delayed

By Kerry Ashdown

A decision has been delayed on plans for a new Aldi in Cannock Chase after the retailer raised concerns about a proposed restriction on product sales.

Two units at Orbital Retail Park, south of Cannock town centre, are set to be combined to create the foodstore if plans are passed by Cannock Chase Council. There are already Aldi branches in Cannock, Hednesford and Rugeley.

A report to the council’s planning committee said: “Aldi have indicated in their statement that they are currently overtrading in Cannock town centre and this is supported by the council’s own evidence.

“This proposal would provide an additional store and Aldi in their evidence states that trade would be diverted from their existing store. Retention of their existing store shows support for the town centre.”

The plans have been recommended by planning officers for approval, subject to a series of conditions.

But on Wednesday the planning committee heard that the retailer had objected to one of the proposed conditions, which would restrict the store to “limited product line deep discount retailing”, meaning no more than 2,500 individual product lines could be stocked.

Committee members agreed to defer their decision on the application to a later date.

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

