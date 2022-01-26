Profits improve by £7m for West Midlands-based poultry business

Avara Foods achieved pre-tax profit of £22.7 million for the year to the end of May 2021, up from £15.6m in 2019-2020.
Avara is a joint venture between Faccenda Foods and Cargill's UK fresh chicken business.
It was established in January 2018 and supplies chicken and turkey.
The business saw annual turnover fall from £1.2 billion to £1.19bn over the year.
Chief executive Andy Dawkins said: "Given all the challenges and uncertainty; this is a solid set of results."
He said the current financial year was proving far more challenging.
It is being hit by cost inflation, rising energy prices, the ongoing disruption of Covid-19 and seasonal Avian Influenza.