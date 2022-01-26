Major road scheme set to start paving way for new Pets at Home warehouse in Stafford

Pets at Home

Pets at Home is building a 670,000sq ft storage and distribution centre at Stafford North Business Park, off the A34.

The development will create up to 800 jobs.

A new roundabout is being built on the A34 north of Redhill to provide access to the development and ensure continued traffic flow for traffic.

The developer-funded scheme will take 18 months to complete and is set to begin on Monday, February 14.

While traffic flow in both directions will be maintained for most of the scheme, some overnight closures will be needed and publicised closer to the time.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “This is a significant business development which will bring hundreds of jobs to Staffordshire. It is in a prime location with excellent connectivity on the A34 and close to the M6 J14.

“This will be a major road project but vital in providing adequate access to the development and maintaining good traffic flow to traffic on the A34.

“We understand that this follows on quickly from the junction scheme south of this site for the new housing development and would again thank people for their patience while work is carried out.

“The company is keen to move forward with the scheme as soon as possible so it can be operational at the earliest opportunity.”

Throughout the scheme traffic management will be in place and include a lowered temporary speed limit.

Whitgreave Lane will be closed at its junction with the A34 from March 1 for 14 months and the gap closed in the central reservation.

Lane closures will be necessary and a contraflow system put in place for approximately 12 months.

Bus stops at Redhill Farm and Whitgreave Lane will not be operational during the scheme, though pedestrian access along the A34 will be maintained throughout.