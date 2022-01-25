MET Recruitment invests £300k in Dudley

Nella Share, left, Sarah Nicholson and Stella Wakeham, right, of MET Recruitment

MET Recruitment, which is on course to hit £9 million turnover by the end of the financial year, has invested more than £300,000 into launching its dedicated hub that will help companies tackle the severe recruitment shortage they are currently facing.

Commercial director Nella Share will be heading up the new operation alongside Stella Wakeham and Sarah Nicholson, bringing with them over 30 years’ experience in placing commercial and skilled/technical staff, with the trio set to be shortly joined by three new members of staff.

Together, the team will look to increase the number of people it places in permanent roles from 80 to 200, with a specialist focus to be placed initially on finance, HR and IT.

Nella said: “The Permanent Staffing Hub will be a shared space where our experts can collaborate and bring together a key set of people and skills under one roof.

“Hundreds of clients and candidates will benefit from a ‘vertical markets’ focus and what we mean by this is that our consultants will be laser focused on the area of recruitment that matters most to the customer benefitting from insight, expertise and knowledge you don’t usually get with most firms in our sector.”

She went on to add: “We chose the Waterfront because it is a prime location for access to other local businesses, as well as being accessible for the consultants on a day-to-day basis.

“There is also an abundance of free parking, excellent facilities on the doorstep and a picturesque view. All of the above means we are creating a fantastic place to work for the current and new team members, but also an ideal location for clients to visit and attend meetings.”

MET Recruitment was originally set up to supply staff to the mechanical and electrical trades and has gone from three people in a small office on the Pensnett Trading Estate to a 20-strong agency operating from a dedicated head office on Wolverhampton Street in Dudley.

The company’s growth has been led by managing director Robin Tong and assisted by two key appointments, with Matthew Hunter joining in 2011 to head up the industrial division and Nella Share arriving three years later to create the commercial recruitment arm of the business.

Investment in its 360 degrees recruitment solution for clients and an industry-best support infrastructure for candidates has helped it secure a strong client base across engineering, manufacturing, professional services and the services sector.

Nella concluded: “Following the easing of lockdown, we have seen a surge in the number of companies growing and taking on staff, necessitating the need for more permanent staff.

“We have been supporting our clients to ease their recruitment issues but felt that an even more concerted approach was needed and investment in our new Permanent Staffing Hub proves that.