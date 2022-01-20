Walsall Costa drive thru plan agreed

Artist impression of what a proposed drive-thru Costa Coffee planned for Morrisons in Walsall Lane, Walsall, could look like. PIC: Whittam Cox

Walsall Council planners have given the thumbs up for the coffee house chain to open a branch at the store on Wallows Lane in Bescot.

The supermarket said it wanted to revitalise the car park and provide more of an offer for customers as well as economical benefits for the wider community such as creating 15 new jobs.

A survey showed the car park was under-utilised and the new Costa will result in the loss of 46 parking space, leaving 400 on the whole site.

Once built, the Costa shop will be a single storey building with indoor and outdoor seating areas. The drive-thru lane will wrap around the building for motorists to be served from a hatch at the back.

In the application, agents Peacock & Smith said: “The site layout has been chosen due to it being an under-utilised area of the Morrisons car park.

“The proposed drive-thru coffee shop will be constructed to a high standard and will utilise a palate of materials that are appropriate to the context and are consistent the end users brand identity.

“There are a number of reasons why there is a compelling case for redevelopment on this site.

“The wider site is a larger existing retail location, including the Morrisons supermarket and petrol filling station. It is considered that the drive-thru will complement these uses.

“Moreover, a typical outlet will provide 15 full/part time jobs with flexible shifts, typically the equivalent of 11 full time jobs.

“Costa Coffee is a sustainable employer, paying all employees at least the minimum wage for 25+ year olds regardless of age, and having a bonus scheme, among a number of additional benefits.