Ladder for the Black Country: Anniversary for advisor network

Dave Rogers

Enterprise Advisors are volunteers from businesses and the education sector who work directly with school and college leaders to bridge the gap between education and employment. They support careers leaders to ensure that careers provision starts early and is meaningful, current and prepares pupils to meet the needs of the local business community.

Dave Rogers, an accountant at Marstons, is a Black Country lead enterprise advisor linked to Bishop Milner School in Dudley. He said “I became an enterprise adviser to use my experience to help young people understand the challenges and softer skills required to transition into the world of work.”

“It started for me, as a way of giving back to the community that had supported my own education and subsequent professional career. It is very rewarding and the enterprise adviser role is hugely important to support both students and educators alike. You can inspire young people positively, impacting both their aspirations and dreams.”

Angela Moore, head of skills at Black Country Consortium who run the Black Country Skills Factory, added “We have worked with approximately 250 Enterprise Advisors over the past six years, several of who are still with us from the beginning of the project. I get feedback all the time from schools and colleges as to how valuable this support is for them.”