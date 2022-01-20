Annual sales rise for Wickes

The group's trade was down five per cent in the final 13 weeks of the year.
Compared to the pre-pandemic period two years before annual sales were 18.9 per cent up and for the quarter improved 14 per cent,
Wickes, which has more than 230 stores including in Brierley Hill, Cannock, Halesowen, Stafford, Telford and Wolverhampton, expects to report pre-tax profit of no less than £83 million.
Core sales in the final quarter were supported by continued strong performance in local trade, where home renovations continue to drive robust order books for trade customers.
Sales weakened in December from a higher incidence of Covid disruption and self-isolation ahead of the holiday period.
Wickes said that its refitted stores continued to perform very well and it plans to accelerate the pace of major store refits from 2022 onwards.
Chief executive David Wood said: "Wickes has performed very well during 2021, testament to the appeal of our customer offer and our ongoing focus on price leadership. While we are mindful of the external environment, we look to the future with confidence. We believe that our service-led and digitally-enabled proposition leaves us well placed within a highly attractive home improvement market. I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their hard work and support as we continue to help the nation feel house proud."