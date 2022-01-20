Annual sales rise for Wickes

Home renovations are continuing to drive sales for Wickes

The group's trade was down five per cent in the final 13 weeks of the year.

Compared to the pre-pandemic period two years before annual sales were 18.9 per cent up and for the quarter improved 14 per cent,

Wickes, which has more than 230 stores including in Brierley Hill, Cannock, Halesowen, Stafford, Telford and Wolverhampton, expects to report pre-tax profit of no less than £83 million.

Core sales in the final quarter were supported by continued strong performance in local trade, where home renovations continue to drive robust order books for trade customers.

Sales weakened in December from a higher incidence of Covid disruption and self-isolation ahead of the holiday period.

Wickes said that its refitted stores continued to perform very well and it plans to accelerate the pace of major store refits from 2022 onwards.