In-Comm Training reveals 130 apprenticeship vacancies as competition rises for this year’s talent

Gareth Jones, managing director at In-Comm Training

Gareth Jones, managing director at In-Comm Training, believes firms are facing a race to find the talent they need, with job vacancies at a record high and competition to attract staff tougher than ever.

His company has more than 130 current positions at its three technical academies in the Black Country and Shropshire for young people and mature learners looking to embark on a new career in roles ranging from engineering, manufacturing and continuous improvement to leadership & management and business administration.

There are immediate starts for budding technicians, machinists, operatives, welders and toolmakers, with new apprenticeships (levels three to five) available for heritage engineers and continuous improvement and quality practitioners.

“Now is the time for employers to review their staffing requirement and look at how they are going to meet their skill needs, whether that is through apprenticeships or upskilling opportunities. Hesitancy could lead to major delays, vacancies need to go live in quarter one of this year,” said Gareth.

“As we saw last year, waiting until May, June or July can have a major impact on being able to fill positions, with many young people (studying for GCSE/A-levels) deciding now what their next steps will be.”

“We’ve got 90 plus companies, including Epson, Metsec Voestalpine, Hoshizaki and Filtermist, actively searching for 130 new starters, which is good news for young people looking to use vocational learning to get into the career of their choice. The roles are varied and cover more than 20 different sectors, offering something for everyone.

“There’s never been a better time for potential apprentices to come forward, with exceptional high levels of choice with hundreds of world class organisations.

“The packages that are being offered are outstanding – wages, fast track career progression and learning journeys that are being supported all the way through to HNC and degree level.”

2022 will be a big year for Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ In-Comm Training, with its 40th birthday in April and several exciting new initiatives due to get underway.

Headlining these activities will be the official opening of its Telford Academy as part of the relocation from Bridgnorth, providing training for up to 150 apprentices and upskilling for nearly 1,000 workers over the next 12 months.

This will be followed by a new strategic partnership with a continuous improvement specialist and the launch of a tooling project that aims to provide high level qualifications and a real-life toolroom within its Aldridge facility.

Gareth added: “Everything we do is employer-led through our strategic partnership model with industry and designed to respond to the skills and training requirements of firms on the ground. This allows us to provide Apprenticeships and courses that will future-proof workforces for years to come and the latest ventures have all been conceived to cope with specific demand from the region.”

In-Comm Training is launching its annual Training Barometer this week to help it get underneath the skin of the current skills issues facing businesses in the UK.