56 jobs go as Brierley Hill engineering firm enters administration

First Components on Wallows Industrial Estate, Wallows Road, has been going for nearly 18 years.

The company entered administration on Monday.

Diana Frangou and Gareth Harris of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory, Birmingham were appointed as joint administrators.

The business served a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, medical through to electrical, white goods and general engineering.

It had lost a significant contract which was having an impact on the company’s cashflow and also recently went through a change in ownership which impacted its ability to continue to trade.

With the start of the administration trade was suspended and the company’s 56 employees were immediately made redundant.

The administrators are seeking a buyer for the business, but will look to maximise realisations from the company’s assets to pay creditors.

Diana Frangou said: “The cashflow issues coupled with the change in ownership and structure, resulted in administrators being appointed, to protect not only the creditors interests but most importantly ensure the employees were not left in abeyance.