£1million annual funding boost for Staffordshire economy set for approval

By Lisa O'Brien

An additional £1 million annual funding to boost Staffordshire’s economy through a range of support and investment programmes looks set to be approved next week.

The county council funding will support existing programmes and further their reach over the next four years.

It will help strengthen the working relationship between the county, district and borough councils and other public and private sector organisations to ensure businesses can thrive and people can access better paid jobs.

Funding will support the county council’s Staffordshire Means Back to Business programmes and work to promote the county as a place to invest and visit through the Destination Management Partnership.

It will enable the county council to strengthen its work with district and borough councils to revitalise Staffordshire’s town centres - attracting major investment as ambitious plans for development get up and running.

Other priority areas over the next four years include a focus on delivering new infrastructure projects - following on from the success of projects such as i54 South Staffordshire and the Stafford Western Access Route and ensuring there is support for businesses, particularly small and medium sized ones, to access a skilled workforce through a range of initiatives.

The county council will also develop a strategy to maximise opportunities arising from the growth of the east/west A50/A500 corridor.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Philip White, said: “It is a county council priority to support the Staffordshire economy so our communities have increased opportunities through better paid, better skilled jobs. Our role is to attract major investment – ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place for new and existing business, as well as a skilled workforce and an ideal environment to start and nourish new enterprise.

“Additional investment will enhance the successful work we have already carried out, particularly as our economy recovers from the pandemic. We remain committed to ensuring there is the right balance between our rural and urban areas and crucially to work in close partnership with our district and borough councils.”

The county council’s cabinet is expected to approve the funding at a meeting on Wednesday January 19.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

