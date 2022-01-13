Ladder for the Black Country: Online event to promote apprenticeships

The new year is a good time to find out about apprenticeships

New Year, New Job, which the Ladder for the Black Country is part of, will provide information about apprenticeship opportunities in the region.

During the event apprentices will discuss their career choices and experiences. They will learn the value of apprenticeships, career prospects, how to apply to apprenticeships and how to develop an effective application. The event will also showcase live vacancies in the area as an indicator of the variety of opportunities available to young people in the Black Country, Birmingham and Solihull.

For parents and carers, it is an opportunity to uncover the value of apprenticeships. Topics will include perceptions of apprenticeship programmes, the support available to parents and carers and the importance of apprenticeships to employers, the value that apprentices provide and how apprenticeships can lead to a rewarding successful career.

Mark Thurston, chief executive of HS2 who started his career as an apprentice, will be explaining the value of apprenticeships to HS2.

The event is taking place on February 9 from 4pm to 6pm. There is no registration required to attend the event. Those interested should visit cutt.ly/newyearnewjob on the day of the event to tune in.