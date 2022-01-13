Wolverhampton pedestrianisation work is 'killing off' trade - business owners

Mark Calleja said he didn't realise how much the work would impact his shop Earl's

Under the multi-million-pound plans, Victoria Street will be closed to traffic permanently, while a new box park will be created on the area where Victoria Street meets Skinner Street and Bell Street.

Other works will see the carriageway on North Street moved closer to the Civic Centre, giving those attending the Civic Hall a safer area to gather, with Mitre Fold becoming a pedestrian zone.

As works continue at both ends of Victoria Street, businesses along the stretch have been reflecting on the impact the current works have had on their businesses.

Mark Calleja owns Earl's Sandwich shop on North Street, just down the road from where the works are continuing with the Civic Hall, and said he hadn't realised how much the work would impact him.

He said: "I was told there would be things in place to enable car flow of traffic, making the shop accessible for deliveries, but I didn't think it would impact me this badly.

"Delivery drivers are finding they have to park a fair way from the shop, while we've seen a lot of cancellations on orders from Uber Eats and Just Eat, platforms we depend on because of people working at home, because they can't get close enough to the premises.

"It's had a huge impact as we're seeing less footfall at peak times, but I have to hope that the work being done can bring more people through eateries with tables and chairs outside, but it's the question of when as we need to survive."

Mark Williams said he hoped the changes would improve the area around his barber shop

Bruce Nagra felt there had been a lack of communication around the plans and it had caused issues with footfall

Along Victoria Street, businesses have spoken of much less footfall on the road, which used to carry buses and taxis on a regular basis, and agreed with Mark Calleja about the issues around deliveries.

Bruce Nagra, who co-owns Crazy Gin with his wife Paramjit, said he felt a lot of trade had been killed off by the road closing and also said there had been a lack of communication, in his opinion, about the work.

He said: "It's definitely killed off a lot of trade with trying to get deliveries in as a lot of the drivers don't know where to go and end up finding alternative ways to drop stuff off, including parking at the bottom of the road.

"To me, there have been a lot of rumours or talks about what has been happening here, but the delays have been so long and having the road shut down prior to the work has been really bad and I think they've made it worse down here for footfall.

"I think there can be a benefit, but my fear is that the vision they put out and the work they are going to finish with will be a huge mismatch."

For Mark Williams, owner of Markie's Barber Shop, the lack of people on the street had seen him reduce his workforce for the time being, but he said he hoped the new area would make it better for people.

He said: "I would normally have six barbers on, but I've had to reduce it to three in the week as the number of customers has fallen in town, with people going to Bentley Bridge or Merry Hill instead.