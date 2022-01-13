Black Country branch of Sainsbury's Local to close within weeks

The Sainsbury's Local in Pensnett High Street

The company has announced that the Pensnett Sainsbury's Local store, which opened in 2013, will be taken over by Budgens in February.

Staff have been informed about the closure and the majority will move to other Sainsbury's stores locally.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: "We have made the difficult to decision to close our Dudley Pensnett Local store, which will close next month. Customers can continue to shop with us at nearby stores, including Gornal Wood Local and Amblecote.

"Colleagues had the opportunity to transfer with the store to Samy Ltd [the company that trades as Budgens, Spar, Londis & Premier] and apply for roles at other Sainsbury’s stores. We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we’re supporting them in any way we can."

The Sainsbury's superstore in Birmingham city centre closed without warning last October after 20 years of trading in Martineu Square.

Sainsbury's released its latest sales figures on Wednesday, revealing they were on course to make £720 million in profits in the financial year to March. The chain saw a rise in sales thanks to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and more people shopping online.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of J Sainsbury plc, said: "I am really pleased with how we delivered for customers this Christmas. More people ate at home and our significant investment in value, innovation and service led to market share growth. At the same time, we are pleased to increase profit guidance for the full year.

"The backdrop was challenging and our teams worked hard throughout the year to make sure we had all of the products everyone wanted. Our suppliers did a great job in challenging conditions throughout the quarter and I thank them for all their support for our business."

Budgens is one of the oldest names on the British high street, being founded in 1872, and it has 260 stores across the country.

Local shopkeepers open under its brand to take advantage of bulk buying savings and deliveries six days a week.

A spokesman for the chain said: "Budgens stores are run and owned by people who care about the quality, provenance and value of their food.