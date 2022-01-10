Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff if they have to self-isolate

The retail giant, which has its West Midlands store alongside the M6 in Wednesbury, acknowledged it was an “emotive topic”. But it spoke of “changing circumstances” that needed a change in policy.
Unvaccinated store workers who are required to isolate could now receive as little as £96.35 a week, which is the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) minimum and less than a quarter of average pay.
A spokesman for Ikea said: “Fully vaccinated co-workers or those with mitigating circumstances will receive full pay for self-isolations.
“Unvaccinated co-workers will be paid in line with our company absence policy for self-isolation, with close-contact isolation being paid at Statutory Sick Pay. We appreciate that this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis, therefore anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager.”
Ikea employs about 10,000 people in the UK. It is thought the move could lead to other companies adopting similar policies. In England, people who are vaccinated with at least two doses need not self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone infected with Covid.