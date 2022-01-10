Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff if they have to self-isolate

Ikea is slashing the sick pay for staff who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19

The retail giant, which has its West Midlands store alongside the M6 in Wednesbury, acknowledged it was an “emotive topic”. But it spoke of “changing circumstances” that needed a change in policy.

Unvaccinated store workers who are required to isolate could now receive as little as £96.35 a week, which is the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) minimum and less than a quarter of average pay.

A spokesman for Ikea said: “Fully vaccinated co-workers or those with mitigating circumstances will receive full pay for self-isolations.

“Unvaccinated co-workers will be paid in line with our company absence policy for self-isolation, with close-contact isolation being paid at Statutory Sick Pay. We appreciate that this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis, therefore anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager.”