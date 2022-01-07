Jaguar Land Rover sales figures down by 26 per cent

The Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre at the i54 Business Park

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show Jaguar sales down 26 per cent on 2020, at 18,868, with Land Rover falling 9.2 per cent to 53,111.

JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 on the edge of Wolverhampton, also saw a drop in monthly sales in December.

Jaguar was down 60.6 per cent on December 2020 to 1,333 and Land Rover sales were 41.3 per cent down at 2,669.

MG, which has its headquarters at Longbridge but has its cars made overseas, also saw a drop in December of 20.7 per cent to 1,126.

For 2021 as a whole MG was up 66.1 per cent, with 30,600 cars sold.

Overall UK car sales in December were down 18.1 per cent, at 108,596.