Jaguar Land Rover sales figures down by 26 per cent

By John Corser

Jaguar Land Rover car sales in the UK fell last year.

The Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre at the i54 Business Park
Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show Jaguar sales down 26 per cent on 2020, at 18,868, with Land Rover falling 9.2 per cent to 53,111.

JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 on the edge of Wolverhampton, also saw a drop in monthly sales in December.

Jaguar was down 60.6 per cent on December 2020 to 1,333 and Land Rover sales were 41.3 per cent down at 2,669.

MG, which has its headquarters at Longbridge but has its cars made overseas, also saw a drop in December of 20.7 per cent to 1,126.

For 2021 as a whole MG was up 66.1 per cent, with 30,600 cars sold.

Overall UK car sales in December were down 18.1 per cent, at 108,596.

The best selling car model in the UK for the month was the Tesla Model 3 with sales of 9,662.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

