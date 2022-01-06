Ladder for the Black Country: Opportunities for new year

apprenticeships

Ladder apprenticeship manage Justine Johnson said for those wishing to kick-start their career, or bolster their workforce, an apprenticeship offered opportunities.

"It is a common misconception that apprenticeships are only open to school leavers. They are in fact open to anyone over the age of 16. Hence, anyone over 16 can reap the benefits that an apprenticeship provides. An apprenticeship is a real job, with paid employment and holidays, however an apprentice will also study for at least 20 pe cent of their working hours. This allows apprentices to gain working experience in conjunction with a relevant qualification for their industry. The result is a highly skilled and qualified individual with all the attributes required to thrive in their chosen industry.

"For a business, hiring an apprentice is a cost-effective way to develop a highly skilled and motivated workforce. Apprentices are eager to work, eager to learn and will have a keen interest in their role. Businesses have the opportunity to nurture their professional development and tailor their skills to organisational needs. Upon completion of the apprenticeship, a business may offer their apprentice a permanent role due to their specialised skill set," she explained.