Courier group opens new West Midlands freight depot

The DX site in Willenhall. Photo: Google.

DX, which also offers logistics services, has also opened a depot in the South West of England.

Both will serve the group’s DX Freight division, which specialises in the delivery of items of irregular dimension and weight.

DX has a freight site in Willenhall and a DX Courier base in Tipton.

The new West Midlands depot is on the Seven Stars Industrial Estate in Coventry and the South Westsite is on Bodmin Business Park in Cornwall.

DX’s freight operations at Nuneaton, where the Group’s Express division also operates, have transferred to the Coventry depot. The new depots increase the group’s delivery capacity, enhance customer service levels and free up resources at other depots.

The openings are part of DX’s ongoing investment in its delivery network. Having recently successfully completed a two-year capital investment programme worth £10 million, which saw significant investment in both new and existing sites, a larger programme of investment worth £20m to £25m over the next three years has recently been launched.

More than a dozen additional depots are planned to be added over the next two years, substantially increasing the group’s delivery capacity and proximity to customers. Alongside this, further investment in parcel-handling equipment and IT infrastructure is under way.