Proposed warehouse extension will bring 25 new jobs to Black Country

The Euro Foods Group, based in Darlaston.

The proposed warehouse extension for Euro Foods on Heath Road in Darlaston is set to be given the green light provided it can resolve issues around fire safety.

Fire officers have raised objections that the planned development does not meet the requirement for the provision of water for firefighters - once action is taken to remedy this, the application should be approved.

Euro Foods Group hopes the planned extension will help to expand their business of manufacturing and distributing fresh and frozen foods. Employment opportunities at the site will be maximised by the site’s proximity to the the proposed Darlaston Railway Station. The planning proposal includes two heavy goods vehicle loading docking bays, 25 parking spaces, two electric car charging bays, and solar panels fitted onto the roof.

Environmental plans have been put in place and local wildlife and plants will be supported through landscaping to add to the diversity of the site. An environmental evaluation has also recommended that wildlife friendly lighting be installed, trees should be protected from construction activities, and plants should be included in landscaping proposals. Planning officers believe that the warehouse would have a limited impact on neighbouring properties, the closest of which are 200 metres away.