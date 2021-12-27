More than 50 jobs lost as coating company goes under

Industrial Coating Services in Rugeley. Photo: Google

Industrial Coating Services in Power Station Road Industrial Estate, Rugeley, had been up for sale but a buyer could not be found before administrators were appointed. It has made 52 redundancies.

Ben Jones of administrators FRP Advisory, said: “Without significant investment or the prospect of new ownership, ICS was unable to trade through its difficulties and continue as a going concern.

“All trading and operations have ceased. Regrettably, all of the 52 employees have been made redundant, although a small number will continue to support the administrators with their statutory duties.”

ICS is thought to have failed because of the impact of a series of loss-making contracts. The company had been working on the refurbishment of Wandsworth Bridge in London.