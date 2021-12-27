Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 50 jobs lost as coating company goes under

By John CorserRugeleyBusinessPublished:

More than 50 jobs have been lost at a factory after it stopped trading.

Industrial Coating Services in Rugeley. Photo: Google
Industrial Coating Services in Rugeley. Photo: Google

Industrial Coating Services in Power Station Road Industrial Estate, Rugeley, had been up for sale but a buyer could not be found before administrators were appointed. It has made 52 redundancies.

Ben Jones of administrators FRP Advisory, said: “Without significant investment or the prospect of new ownership, ICS was unable to trade through its difficulties and continue as a going concern.

“All trading and operations have ceased. Regrettably, all of the 52 employees have been made redundant, although a small number will continue to support the administrators with their statutory duties.”

ICS is thought to have failed because of the impact of a series of loss-making contracts. The company had been working on the refurbishment of Wandsworth Bridge in London.

ICS specialised in the surface preparation and application of protective coatings.

Business
News
Rugeley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News