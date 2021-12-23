Use them or lose them plea as region's pubs continue to close

Some landlords in the region are worried about the future

That is the message from landlords, campaigners and parliamentary members alike who have spoken about an uncertain future for pubs.

New analysis has shown the number of pubs liable for property taxes, for business rates, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell by 444 to 40,173 in December, compared with 40,617 a year earlier.

It means figures for pub closures have steadied, with 446 in 2020 and 473 in 2019, compared to 914 in 2018.

However, the phasing out of financial support in recent months and the limited nature of the Chancellor’s latest package of measures in response to Omicron, as well as low customer numbers, could mean more hardship is on the horizon. West Midlands CAMRA press and publicity officer Mark Haslam said there were reasons for the smaller number of closures, but also said the current Omicron restrictions could have longer term effects on pubs.

He said: “There’s been a shake-out, which means a number of the more marginal pubs have fallen by the wayside and the more viable businesses have been able to continue, plus the Government have toughed up planning rules around pubs.

“It leaves less of our pubs open to opportunist development and means they can be sold on for viable businesses, whereas a lot of pubs closed due to breweries and independent businesses looking for more money from development.

“However, I do caveat the good news with the fact that if we’re heading into another lockdown, there’s a lot of businesses operating in debt and having to pay back on rent holidays, so there might be a bit of pain downstream.

“With the mixed messaging about gathering, it’s been a difficult time as pubs were looking to make up some ground this Christmas and we’re all looking to see what we can do going forwards.”

For some pubs in the region, the last 18 months had been a difficult time and it was difficult to see how they could remain open without changes being made.

A Black Country pub landlord, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I used to be able to run my pub until 10.30pm, but I’m seeing the pub virtually empty by 9pm, save for a small table of people in the corner.

“I don’t know if that’s down to fears about going out or finding it more economical to drink at home, but it’s affecting how long I can keep the pub open for as my rent is still the same and prices for everything are going up.

“You can’t keep a pub open our size with just a few people and I don’t know what’s coming with this Omicron variant, so it’s a very tough time.”

Dudley South MP Mike Wood has been a campaigner for pubs, working to get a fair deal for pubs with alcohol duty, and said that while it was good news about the reduced number of closures, there were still challenges ahead.

He said: “The slowing of the number of closures has been good news thanks to the support of the Government during the pandemic, but many still face difficult times over Christmas and New Year and into next year.

“Let’s not pretend that hospitality has had a good 18 months, so to see so many pubs operating is good, although cash flow is tight and the effects of concern about Omicron has had an effect on customer confidence.