Chamberlin returns to profit for first time in five years

The group includes the Chamberlin & Hill foundry in Walsall

The Walsall business has reported profit after tax of £100,000 for the six months to November 30 2021, compared with a loss of £700,000 for the same period last year.

Revenue dropped from £11 million to £8 million, reflecting the loss of a contract with Borgwarner.

However, this has been offset by strong growth at Russell Ductile Castings and Petrel, alongside initial revenues from new business to consumer e-commerce brands – Emba cookware and Iron Foundry Weights.

Chairman Keith Butler-Wheelhouse said: "I am delighted to report that the difficulties of the past 18 months are now largely behind us.