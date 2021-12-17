'Radio silence' from Chancellor as businesses face crunch time in Covid crisis

Pat McFadden MP speaking in the Commons on Thursday

On Wednesday evening the Chief Medical Officer advised the public to “de-prioritise social contact”.

The Prime Minister had already warned the country of a “tidal wave” of new Covid infections.

But where was the Chancellor?

Businesses tuned into the government press conference hoping for some certainty and support knowing new guidance would hit them hard - but unbelievably Rishi Sunak was no-where to be seen.

Later that evening it emerged he had headed to San Francisco.

He decided to proceed with a trip to California right at the moment UK businesses were being hit by a wave of cancellations and no shows in hospitality, live music and other events.

But even if he is California, it is not exactly a communications desert.

They have television there.

I’ve heard they even have the internet.

But still it’s been radio silence from the Chancellor.

Tumbleweed is rolling through the Treasury as businesses and workers face this huge challenge.

The Treasury says he’s in communication with his officials - but where is the communication with businesses losing bookings by the hour and watching their December profits vanish into thin air?

The new guidance to limit contact will inevitably have a clear and direct impact on hospitality and other public events across the country.

The Government documents for Plan B say the decision on economic support will be based on data at the time.

That time is now.

The principle here should be that the level of support should match the economic restrictions in place.

This is not about a blank cheque with taxpayers’ money.

There has already been enough wasteful spending from the Government in the past two years. Any package has to be timely, proportionate and properly targeted - and must also guard against fraud.

That’s why it needs the full and focussed application of Treasury Ministers and officials.

We are not in lockdown but it is totally disingenuous to pretend that businesses can trade normally when the Prime Minister has used a special national broadcast to warn the nation of a tidal wave of Covid infections and the Chief Medical Officer has told us to cut back on social contact.

The Government can’t pretend that nothing has changed.

This is not the time to abandon businesses and let them go to the wall.