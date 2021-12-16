Ladder for the Black Country: Training provider helps manufacturer recruit new apprentice

Apprentice Leah Mistry

Tipton-based UK Doors (Midlands) Ltd has taken on Leah Mistry as a customer service practitioner apprentice.

Simon Perks, managing director of the firm, said Harrison Baker, Juniper’s apprenticeship engagement officer, provided "great service from start to finish" of the recruitment process.

"This is our first year of business and, although we have not invested in apprenticeships before, we are already seeing the benefit of recruiting Leah," he said.

"She has integrated well into the business, is taking on new challenges of the job and her confidence is growing daily. She is a breath of fresh air into the building industry and our customers already see her as one of the team."

Leah, who is working towards her level two customer service practitioner apprenticeship, said: “Being an apprentice has helped me become more confident, not only with myself and my capabilities in the workplace, but also when dealing with others whether that is customers or colleagues.

"I am dealing with customer orders and queries via email or phone calls. Along with helping customers, my day-to-day tasks also include processing new orders and storing previous orders. Skills I have developed whilst working as an apprentice are professionalism, effective listening and clear communication. I am also using my skills of computing and digital knowledge in running the social media sites for my workplace.”

Leah’s apprenticeship co-ordinator, Gaynor Talbot, added: “Leah is making great progress with her apprenticeship, learning lots about the job, enhancing her knowledge and is well on target for completion."

