'Be kind to shop staff' call after reports of 'shocking' violence

Christmas shoppers

The new poll by Government-funded campaign #Shopkind found that more than one third of shoppers (38 per cent) have witnessed violence and abuse directed at shopworkers.

This is reinforced by a report from the British Retail Consortium that 450 retail staff are targeted each day and fears that this may increase during the festive season.

The #ShopKind campaign urges the public to be mindful of shopworkers’ essential role and emphasises that they should be treated with respect, kindness and gratitude.

The vast majority of shoppers (86 per cent) recognise that shopworkers face a much higher workload during the Christmas period, but #Shopkind says there remains a minority of people that are aggressive and, in the worst cases, physically violent towards people working in shops.

Mark Hallas, Chief Executive at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our high streets play a pivotal role in our communities across the West Midlands and whilst Christmas can have its own stresses, there is absolutely no excuse for violent or abusive behaviour towards workers.

“Please help us stamp out abuse and if you know who is responsible but want to stay anonymous, tell our charity what you know.

“Call freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org. Together, we can help protect our local shops and shopworkers across the West Midlands region from harm at this busy but special time of year.”

#ShopKind is supported by major high street retailers as well as the nation’s independent shopkeepers and the shopworkers’ union Usdaw.