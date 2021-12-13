New Government funding for HGV drivers in the West Midlands

The training courses are available at dozens of locations across the region

The Driver Academy Group, a consortium led by HGV training specialist HGVC and comprising Manpower and Logistics UK, is offering hundreds of places across the West Midlands.

Qualified drivers could secure starting salaries of up to £40,000, or more for those driving dangerous goods.

The Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving are open to anyone with a car license aged 19 and over. The Driver Academy Group is particularly keen on helping underrepresented groups, such as women, those from ethnic minorities, and younger drivers, to become HGV drivers. Those finding themselves unemployed, or ex-offenders, are also encouraged to apply to become a driver. Candidates can apply at hgv.academy.

The Driver Academy Group will train and place 2,160 candidates into HGV driving roles as part of the scheme across England.

James Clifford, CEO of HGVC, said: “This is a huge opportunity for aspiring HGV drivers in the West Midlands. Funding is a major barrier to entry for those looking to train as HGV drivers so this new funding from the Department for Education will make a big difference to get more people into the industry.

“Businesses across the West Midlands need more drivers, and this scheme will make a notable impact on the local economy. We will help get people into work while supporting existing drivers to achieve more critical and higher-paid roles. Our partnership with Manpower Group and Logistics UK means we’re confident we can get people into great HGV jobs at the end of the scheme.”

David Jordan, deputy operations director at Logistics UK, said: “The severe shortage of HGV drivers has had a significant impact on our industry over the past year. Logistics UK is proud to be part of the consortium charged with providing a solution to the issue and we look forward to adding our support and expertise to the Skills Bootcamps, alongside the experts at HGVC and Manpower, so that we can identify and train the workforce which our industry needs to keep Britain trading effectively.”

The Government-funded training is provided via nine pathways. Courses range from novice drivers looking to gain their HGV licence, to refresher courses and upgrades for current licence holders.