Sponsors are back for Express & Star Business Awards

The Express & Star will again be hosting a sponsors' lunch ahead of its business awards

The 2020 awards had to be cancelled because of the unexpected outbreak of coronavirus in the UK. The ongoing pandemic also prevented the awards taking place this year.

Most of the sponsors from 2020 have agreed to stay involved as the region's leading business awards make their return.

The awards are free to enter and open to any company or organisation that is based locally in and around the Black Country and Staffordshire region and within the Express & Star circulation area.

Oldbury-based Richardson is sponsoring the Business Person of the Year Award with Wolverhampton's Carvers the sponsors of Young Business of the Year Award.

Crowe LLP, which has its Midlands office in Oldbury, is once again sponsoring the Family Business of the Year Award

Homeserve Furniture Repairs in Brierley Hill, who were double winners themselves in the 20919 Express & Star Business Awards are sponsoring the Growth and Innovation Award

Wolverhampton-based aerospace business Collins are sponsors of the Manufacturing Champion Award and Brierley Hill law firm Higgs is sponsoring the Small to Medium-sized Business of the Year Award.

MNA Digital sponsors the Best Use of Digital Technology Award.

New to the awards for 2022 is the Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley which is sponsoring the new category of Apprentice of the Year.

The Express & Star itself sponsors the main Business of the Year Award.

There are also a number of associate sponsors in the shape of Wolverhampton Racecourse, which is providing the venue for the black-tie awards on June 9 when 400 people are expected to attend; Yarrington, which is staging the event; Silvaman Group, who are the trophy sponsor and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre which will sponsor the drinks reception on the big night.

Express & Star business and education advertising manager Peter Hazel said: “We are delighted that so many our sponsors have stayed on board as our awards take flight again.

"We would like to thank them all for their ongoing support for our awards which are such an important part of the business world in this area."