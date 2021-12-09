Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Challenge is to fill vacancies

By John Corser

There are currently hundreds of apprenticeship vacancies with companies in the Black Country.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR.....09/11/15....Ladder for the Black Country in action at Whitehouse Cox , Aldridge. Pictured are apprentices on the production line. Left , Leighann perry , Bethany Smith and Nikki Laskowski..
Apprenticeship opportunities are also becoming a significant challenge to fill, frustrating training providers and employers alike.

The Ladder for the Black Country, an Express & Star-backed campaign to champion the apprenticeship brand, is working with partners to match candidates to a wide range of vacancies in a wide range of positions.

There is a misconception that apprenticeships aren't real jobs, but they are with a contract of employment and paid holidays. They are not just for trades such as electricians and builders but also include accountancy, administration, marketing, IT, sales, construction, engineering and warehousing.

All age apprenticeships offer employment with guaranteed time off for study, completing a relevant qualification or industry standard, earning whilst you learn and with most large employers who have historically used a graduate scheme, now switching to employing apprentices as they pay into an apprenticeship levy to fund this training.

Vacancies can be viewed at midlandsopportunities.co.uk or e-mail apprenticeships@ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk for more information.

Visit ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk for further information.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

