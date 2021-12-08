New travel rules ‘causing confusion for Midlands holidaymakers’

The restrictions now mean fully vaccinated passengers returning from non-red list countries must self-isolate on arrival.

Travellers also need take a pre-paid PCR test by day two of their return, and continue to self-isolate until a negative test result is returned.

Larry Balu, who owns Wolverhampton travel agency Balu Sky Ltd, which specialises in long haul flights, described the changing of rules as confusing for customers.

He said: "For us it has been a massive blow, a lot of our passengers are hesitant with travelling because of the uncertainty.

"They are concerned they will travel to a country and it will be added to the red list and cause them an issue.

"We also have issues with the PCR tests and cofusions over that.

"The feedback we are getting is that they are confused where to get the tests done and the regulations of the different points they stop at.

Mr Balu estimated that since the travel regualtions began to be introduced at the start of the pandemic it has cause him a 70 per cent loss in custom.

He added: "I am already getting calls from pre-booked passengers checking with us what they have to do.

"It is just so confusing and they are disillusioned with travelling.

"We are also having issues with people having to pay for hotels in connecting countries for quarantining. It’s a minefield, the cost factor for a family is massive.

"Some people have booked months in advance and then they have the new rules dropped on them and they worry.

"We are getting a lot of calls in terms of advice and what they need to do if they can cancel."

When travelling to the UK, proof of a negative test must be provided before departure, even if you are fully vaccinated

The test will need to be completed by a private provider as free NHS lateral flow kits are not allowed.

Dame Irene Hays, owner and chair of Hays Travel, which has branches in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Rugeley, believes things are on the up for the industry even with the reintroduction of parameters.

She said: "Our customers are continuing to book holidays for next year and beyond and we are additionally busy as people are buying travel experiences as Christmas gifts.

"Many customers are finding out from friends and family who have travelled recently that the requirements are not too onerous and they are wanting to book now for next year to ensure they get the best choice of destination, accommodation and price.

"There is still strong consumer confidence in safe travel, using price guarantees, insurance and the advice of a reliable independent travel agent who will be there for the customer before they travel, while they are away and after they come back.

"Our company as a whole has not been impacted by sickness absence, we are in fact recruiting more staff."

The parameters for travelling from the UK to other countries varies.

Anyone travelling must check foreign travel advice for all countries they will visit or travel through.