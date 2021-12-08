Murals launched at designer outlet

The new murals

They are inspired by the surrounding region and have been created by local illustrator Tahgasa Bertram.

Shoppers at the Cannock shops outlet will be able to enjoy the work depicting the key attractions and rich nature of the local area.

The first mural showcases Lichfield Cathedral, the National Space Centre and Peak District amongst other key landmarks.

The second is a rendition of Cannock Chase forest overlaid by lettering reading ‘Hello’ making a backdrop for visitors to take photographs whilst visiting the centre’s retail and dining outlets.

Based in Birmingham, Tahgasa Bertram is best-known for using a combination of bold colour and reference to the local area as well as his own cultural heritage to create his work. Having previously created a mural for the #BlackVoices series in 2020 in celebration of creatives in the Black British community.

To celebrate the launch, guests are encouraged to tag the centre in their selfies with the mural as a backdrop, using the hashtag #McArthurGlenWestMidlands during December for the chance to win a £100 gift card.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands centre manager Mike Thomas said: “We’re proud to have partnered with local artist Tahgasa Bertram in celebration of the West Midlands region to highlight the incredible beauty of the area and famous landmarks. The artwork brightens up the Centre whilst also strengthening our connection to the community and championing local talent. We invite all of our Centre guests to visit the murals in person and look forward to seeing their colourful selfies.”

Tahgasa Bertram commented: "It was such an honour to be asked to create two murals at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands. The feedback whilst painting was amazing, and it was such a joy to take the time to interact with shoppers as they watched me create the artwork.

"Speaking to shoppers about the first mural, it was wonderful to see them pick out landmarks they recognised from their towns and cities and explain what some of the landmarks meant to them.