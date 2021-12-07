Sedgley's only remaining big bank to shut

Pic by Jonathan Hipkiss.....23/11/2010..... The Magazine use only... Feature on Sedgley and Woodsetton... Barclays Bank, Bull Ring, Sedgley

The village branch of Lloyds Bank in Dudley Street closed on November 8.

The opening hours of the Barclays branch in Bull Ring have reduced in recent years.

It is currently only open on Mondays and Fridays from 9.30am to 2pm and Wednesdays between 10am and 2pm.

Barclays says that says that the number of counter transactions had reduced significantly in the two years to March 2020 and only 121 customers use the branch exclusively.

Barclays also closed its branch in Lichfield Street, Bilston, on May 7.

Sedgley branch's final closure date is Friday, March 4. Barclays does not intend to make anyone redundant as a result of the closure. Staff will be offered alternative roles in the bank.

A Barclays spokesman said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

“This is reflected at the Sedgley branch where we have seen a 20 per cent decrease in transactions. In addition, we can identify that 80 per cent of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

Customers have a wide range of options to complete their banking including the Barclays app, telephone banking, online banking and video banking

Everyday transactions can be completed at any Post Office with the closest located at 45 Dudley Street, Sedgley.

The nearest free-to-use ATM is at Nationwide at Dudley Street, Sedgley.

The closest Barclays branches are High Street, Dudley an Gravel Hill, Wombourne.