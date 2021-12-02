Notification Settings

More fly with Ryanair

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Budget airline Ryanair, which operates flights from Birmingham Airport, carried 10.2 million passengers last month.

Ryanair is increasing its presence at Birmingham

It compared to two million in November 2020 with the load factor on its aeroplanes improving from 62 per cent to 86 per cent.

Ryanair operated more than 62,300 flights during the month.

The airline is planning to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.

The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17.

In September the airline started the process of selling off around one million shares bought by non-EU nationals since January 1 – mainly British investors – due to company rules and Brexit.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

