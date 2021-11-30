Loss for castings group

Revenue for the group was £26.4 million which compared to £26.1 million in the year to March 31, 2020 and was 14 per cent lower on a pro rata basis reflecting Covid-19-related headwinds in the first half and the impact of the cancellation of contracts at Chamberlin & Hill Castings by BorgWarner in the second half of the year.
The group said there had been a slow recovery in activity levels across the automotive sector
Foundry revenues fell by 13 per cent on a pro rata basis
Engineering revenues of £3.1m decreased by 12 per cent on a pro rata basis.