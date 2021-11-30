Notification Settings

Loss for castings group

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Walsall-based castings and engineering group Chamberlin made a pre-tax loss of £10.4 million in the 14 months to the end of May.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 22/10/2020..Pic in Walsall at 'Chamberlin & Hill Castings Ltd', where staff were protesting outside after bosses had started to cut the wages of some of the workers..
Revenue for the group was £26.4 million which compared to £26.1 million in the year to March 31, 2020 and was 14 per cent lower on a pro rata basis reflecting Covid-19-related headwinds in the first half and the impact of the cancellation of contracts at Chamberlin & Hill Castings by BorgWarner in the second half of the year.

The group said there had been a slow recovery in activity levels across the automotive sector

Foundry revenues fell by 13 per cent on a pro rata basis

Engineering revenues of £3.1m decreased by 12 per cent on a pro rata basis.

