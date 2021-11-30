Al Sorriso brings a slice of pizza heaven to village with £35k investment

A family-inspired bistro and Italian pizzeria has opened in a village in a major boost to its culinary scene.

Mark Smith, Irene Lo Pinto and Luciana Palmieri

Al Sorriso, which already runs a hugely successful restaurant in nearby Albrighton, has invested £35,000 into transforming the vacant Little Italy building in Tettenhall into a rustic, informal dining experience offering Italian breakfasts, tapas and a range of authentic pizzas.

The venture is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, with their 16-year-old daughter Irene combining her studies with a part-time role as one of the main chefs.

Six new jobs will be initially created, with the company looking to attract an additional head chef, front of house and waiting staff.

“We’re really excited to be opening in Tettenhall and bringing something new to people looking for a casual dining experience fuelled by my culinary experiences growing up in Giovinazzo,” said Luciana.

“Diners can enjoy an Italian continental breakfast of great tasting meats, homemade cakes and breads, then as we move through the day our range of tapas, salads, pastas and, of course, our pizzas that have been going down a storm in Albrighton.

“There is a big family influence in both our venues and our daughter Irene will be one of the main chefs, having her say on the monthly specials we serve.”

A special open night took place on Thursday to officially welcome diners to the Al Sorriso bistro, which is open for breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays and six days per week for lunch and evening sittings.

