Sales and profits ahead for B&M

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Sales were up 1.2 per cent to £2.26 billion for store chain B&M European Value Retail in the half year to September 25.

Sales in B&M's UK stores were up 1.3 per cent in the half year
Sales in B&M's UK stores were up 1.3 per cent in the half year

In the UK B&M was up 1.3 per cent on the same period in 2020.

Against 2019 group revenue was up 16.8 per cent as sales remained significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In the Uk there has been a change in the sales mix towards general merchandise and high sell-through across spring/summer seasonal ranges leading to limited markdown activity.

Pre-tax profit for the half year was up 2.4 per cent to £241.4 million.

There have been 14 new B&M UK store openings and nine store closures the six months.

Chief executive Simon Arora said: "The group has performed strongly throughout the first half of our financial year, with customers continuing to be drawn to our value for money offer .

"We have responded decisively to supply chain challenges by leveraging our strong supplier relationships and we have improved in-store execution. As a consequence, we are fully stocked heading into the golden quarter, with stores already showcasing our excellent Christmas ranges. To colleagues across the group, I express my gratitude for their dedication, skill and commitment, which have made these results possible.

"Although the pathway to a 'new normal' remains uncertain and the industry faces a number of supply and inflationary pressures as we enter the second half of the financial year, we are very confident that the B&M Group is well positioned to navigate these and will continue to be successful both in the UK and in France."

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News