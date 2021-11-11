Longbridge project to create 7,500 more jobs

An aerial view of the site

The announcement is being be made alongside Housing Minister, Christopher Pincher and MP for Birmingham Northfield, Gary Sambrook.

These latest phases of development bring the total of full-time jobs being created by St Modwen at Longbridge to 10,500 – 75 per cent more than were employed at the site by MG Rover in 2005.

St Modwen, which was acquired by Blackstone in August this year, has already created a thriving community at Longbridge – one of the UK’s most iconic brownfield sites. Since beginning development in 2007, the developer has delivered jobs for 3,000 people and built 1,450 homes, as well as offices, a new town centre and park, Bournville College, and facilities such as the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine.

Planning applications for the West Works and MG Rover sites at Longbridge, which form part of the latest phase of development, are expected to be determined by the spring.

The MG Rover factory floor site will feature a mix of new homes, 10 acres of green space, and will preserve world-famous buildings including the International HQ, Roundhouse, and Car Assembly Building.

Development of the West Works, producing 900,000 sq ft of commercial space as well as a 350-home neighbourhood, was unlocked through partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority and a £6 million grant funding contribution.

The Government has identified brownfield development as key to achieving its target of delivering 300,000 homes a year, with an additional £1.8 billion in funding earmarked for brownfield regeneration in the Chancellor’s Budget in October.

Sarwjit Sambhi, chief executive of Longbridge-based St Modwen, said: “The closure of the car plant at Longbridge in 2005 left a 75-acre site unused and unloved for years. The success of Longbridge proves that thriving communities, beautiful homes, and thousands of jobs can be created by regenerating disused land, and that this must be a national priority to help solve the housing crisis.”

Mr Pincher MP added: “It is fantastic to see the progress being made at Longbridge. The development is an excellent example of what can be achieved when derelict land is used to regenerate local areas, create jobs and help people onto the property ladder. As we level up the whole of the United Kingdom, we are investing an extra £1.8bn to bring a further 1,500 hectares of brownfield land into use across the country.”