Ladder for the Black Country: College appoints former apprentice to supervisor role

Bradley Hughes

Bradley Hughes, aged 21, joined the college in October 2016 as a customer service apprentice in the college’s Student Hub - the first point of contact for students with queries about all aspects of college life.

After completing a further business administration apprenticeship and working as a Student Hub advisor for two years, he was appointed to the supervisory role in the department earlier this year.

Bradley is responsible for the student enrolment and financial support systems and, along with two other supervisors, manages a team of 11 Student Hub advisors.Bradley said: “Last summer I was responsible for the smooth running of the Student Hub at the Metro One campus in the city centre, as well as being instrumental in helping colleagues to learn how to use a new electronic enrolment system – both experiences made me realise that I liked the additional responsibility and when the supervisor’s role was advertised I had no hesitation in applying.

“I was thrilled when I was offered the post and am really grateful for the training I received as part of my apprenticeships within the department as I gained experience of many different roles and feel well-equipped for my new position and the increased responsibility that goes with it.”