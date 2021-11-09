Goold Estates seals four new industrial lettings in Brierley Hill

(l-r) Steve Mewis, Goold Estates; Anthony Williams, Goold Estates; Mike Jones, Strongman Removals and Storage; Max Shelley, Bulleys.

The Oldbury-based firm has let four of the five available industrial/warehouse units in the first phase of refurbishment at Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate on Leys Road, Brierley Hill.

Environmental consultancy, Dakro Environmental has agreed the largest of the lettings having signed a five-year lease on Unit 12B, a 6,286 sq ft property.

Strongman Removals and Storage, Drift Away Water Cremation and home window service provider, Knightsbridge Apertures have agreed separate five-year leases on three units, each one measuring 2,443 sq ft.

Goold Estates is comprehensively refurbishing a single existing warehouse building at Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate, to create 10 smaller industrial/warehouse units.

The first five new properties have been re-roofed, re-clad and redecorated with new roller shutter doors, new pedestrian doors and new LED lights. Each unit has allocated car parking and EV charging points and benefits from 24/7 access within a secure gated estate that contains a high-definition CCTV system with ANPR.

Goold Estates has already started work on phase two of the refurbishment which will deliver an additional five new industrial/warehouse units ranging in size from 3,347 to 5,242 sq ft.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “We are very pleased to have attracted four new occupiers to Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate. This was less of a refurbishment project and more of a redevelopment of the estate to create smaller units for businesses relocating or expanding their operations. To have already completed lettings for four of the five available units, supports our decision to refurbish and reconfigure the space and demonstrates the level of demand for accommodation of this size and quality. We will have units available in phase two from the end of November.”