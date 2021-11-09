Former Debenhams store to reopen as Marks & Spencer

Toca Social

The retailer will open in 2023 alongside TOCA Social, an interactive football and dining experience.

M&S will be located on the lower and mid levels of the Bullring with TOCA Social situated on the top floor.

Debenhams moved out of the complex in May of this year.

Harry Badham, chief development and asset repositioning officer at Hammerson, which owns the Bullring, said: “Repurposing this important space at Bullring & Grand Central has given us an exceptional opportunity to create not only the latest store and food hall concept with one of the nation’s best loved retailers, but also to partner with one of the UK’s most exciting new immersive social and entertainment business.

"Together they will offer something completely new to Birmingham and our customers as we work towards expanding and diversifying the purpose of our estates.”

The move is part of Hammerson’s strategy to ensure the Bullring is a destination of vibrant evolving spaces where people and brands want to be.

TOCA Social recently launched its first venue in London and combines immersive gaming football-based games and modern Americana-inspired cuisine.

It will feature immersive pitches where groups can socialise and play a series of football-based games enabled by innovative ball delivery and tracking technology.

Alex Harman, TOCA social president, said: “TOCA Social are excited to bring the world's first interactive football and dining experience to the UK's second largest city.