Empty shelves at Wolverhampton Tesco after power cut

Tesco has apologised for empty shelves at its Wolverhampton Superstore

Tesco has apologised for the lack of stock after a power cut saw its city superstore closed throughout Tuesday.

Pictures taken in the supermarket on Marston Road, Penn, show shelves bare and a notice apologising for the lack of stock.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re working hard to restock the shelves as quickly as possible following Tuesday’s power cut and are really sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Tesco took over the store last year after it was previously owned by Waitrose.

Many of the freezers in the supermarket are empty

It is hoping to have stock levels back to normal by the start of next week.

An anonymous shopper said: "Luckily, I only needed to pop in for some odds and ends, but I don’t think you would be able you do a family shop there because everything was so empty.

"It’s not their fault that the power cut has happened but they don’t seem to have replenished anything."