2,000 jobs created as new ASOS warehouse opens in Staffordshire

ASOS has opened its new warehouse in Lichfield

The online firm's sprawling global fulfilment centre in Fradley Park, Lichfield, will serve customers in the UK and in over 150 countries around the world.

It has so far recruited around 700 staff to work at the 437,000 sq. ft site and is expected to employ 2,000 workers within three years.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the district was an "ideal" location for the warehouse as it sits in the middle of the country and is well connected to the road system.

"But Lichfield is much more than that," he added.

"It has a highly educated, well-motivated and skilled workforce so the district has attracted many hi-tech industries.

"In addition, it is a great place to live with lively night life combined with a historic centre. I welcome ASOS to Fradley and wish them the very best for the future."

Michael Fabricant MP, council leader Doug Pullen and Mat Dunn at the warehouse opening

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: “As well as creating local employment and supply chain opportunities, I know ASOS are keen to play an active role in our community and I look forward to working with them in the years ahead.

"We are ideally located for this type of facility with a skilled local workforce, excellent infrastructure and a high quality of life."

Mat Dunn, chief operating officer of ASOS, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our brand-new warehouse in Lichfield, which will support our ambitious international growth plans and bring a significant number of jobs to the area.

"Our choice of Lichfield reflects the skills and talent it has to offer and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the local community in the years ahead."

ASOS expects to ship over 30 million units in the site’s first year, and up to 4.5m units per week once it is fully operational.