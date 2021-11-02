New Smyths toy shop opening at Merry Hill centre this week

Smyths is opening at Merry Hill six weeks before Christmas

Smyths Toys Superstore will open to the public in the Merry Hill centre, Brierley Hill, at 9am on Friday.

Free candy floss and other goodies will be given away to shoppers at the new branch, which is located on the Upper Retail Park, by Homesense and The Range.

A number of special guests including Chase & Rubble from Paw Patrol, Cocomelon’s JJ and many others will be dropping by between 9am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Store manager Shane Foran said: “We’re delighted to be moving to a brand new Smyths Toys Superstore at Merry Hill. We are inviting everyone down to join us for the opening.

"There will be various giveaways and some great bargains you won’t want to miss out on so make sure you drop by.”

The new Smyths store will add to a number of family brands available at Merry Hill, including Hamleys, Toytown and Mothercare, which returned inside Boots earlier this year.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “We are thrilled to welcome Smyths Toys Superstore. We know that many of our visitors will be looking forward to diving into their huge selection of must have toys.