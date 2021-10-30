Man dies in industrial incident in Smethwick

Emergency services arrived at the foundry just before 5pm yesterday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service sent the Warwickshire Air Ambulance and two paramedic officers.
A business owner from an industrial estate opposite said: "I thought it was closed for a week, I didn’t know anyone was inside then all the emergency services turned up."
Specialist firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service technical rescue unit also attended the scene.
Darcast established in 1915 manufacturer cast crankshafts and has many automotive customers including Jaguar, Ford, Audi and JCB.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating a man’s death at an industrial unit in Rabone Lane, Smethwick just before 5pm yesterday.
"A man in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed."