Man dies in industrial incident in Smethwick

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @SnapperSK

Emergency services arrived at the foundry just before 5pm yesterday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent the Warwickshire Air Ambulance and two paramedic officers.

A business owner from an industrial estate opposite said: "I thought it was closed for a week, I didn’t know anyone was inside then all the emergency services turned up."

Darcast Crankshafts Limited. Photo: @SnapperSK

Specialist firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service technical rescue unit also attended the scene.

Darcast established in 1915 manufacturer cast crankshafts and has many automotive customers including Jaguar, Ford, Audi and JCB.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @SnapperSK

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating a man’s death at an industrial unit in Rabone Lane, Smethwick just before 5pm yesterday.

"A man in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man died in an industrial incident at Darcast Crankshafts Limited. Photo: @SnapperSK