Mayor urged to form new commission for jobs creation

Andy Street has been urged to form a new jobs commission

The TUC wants Andy Street to follow the example set by other devolved nations and English regions and set up at 'good jobs' commission to help the West Midlands "power ahead".

The union says it would bring together partners including Local Economic Partnerships, employers, academics, politicians and unions to "develop a programme of work and roadmap to delivering better jobs and increased productivity and prosperity" for the region.

In a letter to the Mayor, Lee Barron, regional secretary of the TUC Midlands, said: "If we are to level up, or build back better, we must outline what that looks like in reality and show our joint determination to deliver a regional economy that works for all."

He said the West Midlands had a "great opportunity" to develop its own strategy to deliver "good jobs", adding that he believes "the political leadership exists to make it happen".

Mr Barron has proposed a 'good jobs commission' to run as part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to focus on "jobs in the recovery".

The group would be led by the Mayor and involve local authority leaders and a range of experts, he said.

"Over the coming weeks we will be seeking a broad coalition to support a good jobs agenda for the West Midlands, and the wider region as a whole," he added.