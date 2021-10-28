Selfridges's Christmas window into a dream world

BusinessPublished:

Selfridges has unveiled its Christmas window display with an "enchanted dream world" drawing on the Golden Age of Hollywood.

A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

With just under two months until the big day, the department store's "Christmas of Dreams" campaign has been launched at its London, Birmingham and Manchester stores and online.

It features themes from 1930s Hollywood and 1950s musicals, and stars British actress and singer Jane Horrocks and drag artist and sculptor Juno Birch.

A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year's display is themed around 'Christmas of Dreams'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Selfridges managing director Andrew Keith said: "We are ready to bring magical moments to our customers, however they wish to celebrate this year, with our Christmas of Dreams.

"Fuelled by imagination, Selfridges is here to make Christmas shopping and gift-finding special and fun, and, this year, a little surreal.

"We know our customers have been dreaming of being together, so we are looking forward to hosting friends and families at Selfridges to celebrate even more extraordinary experiences this festive season."

Business
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News